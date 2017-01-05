Coccodrillo has a lucrative December

Exeter acquires logistics park in Szczec... American investor Exeter Property Group has finalized its acquisition of the North-West Logistic Park warehouse and production complex in Szczecin in north-western Poland from Waimea Holding. Colliers International represented the buyer in the transa...

The capital’s sports and rec facilities ... Warsaw’s City Council has approved a revitalization plan for seven of the city’s most popular sports centers, according to the city’s vice president, who was speaking to the press on Wednesday. In total, well over PLN 100 million will be spent, inclu...

Atal with record 2016 apartment sales re... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal sold 2,436 apartments in 2016, which marks a 44 percent increase upon the previous year when the company offloaded 1,689 housing units. The developer hopes to further improve its apartment sales in 2017 as ...

Anchor tenant stays in Forum Gliwice mal... Retailer Carrefour has renewed its lease agreement for more than 6,000 sqm of space at the Forum shopping center in Gliwice. The company, which is one of the anchor tenants in the mall, will stay in the property at least till June 2022. One of the la...