COIG: 138 companies went bankrupt in Q1

According to the data released by the General Economic Information Center (COIG), 138 companies filed for bankruptcy in Q1 this year, down from 154 y/y. This number is however misleading as the law in Poland has changed, starting from this year. Now, companies instead of filing for bankruptcy, can start a restructuring process instead. In…
Related Posts
-
Polish firms lose PLN 100 bln a year on ...March 18, 2017
-
KUKE: Bankruptcies down by 10% y/y in Fe...March 16, 2017
-
Bankruptcies on the rise in January...February 13, 2017
-
KUKE: The number of bankruptcies in 2017...February 6, 2017