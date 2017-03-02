Comarch Q4 profit up, revenue down

WSE-listed IT company Comarch had PLN 51.28 million attributable net profit in Q4, up by 18 percent y/y. Company’s revenue dropped by 7.6 percent to PLN 372.1 million y/y. For the full 2016 financial year, Comarch had PLN 72.3 million net profit, down from PLN 79.6 million in 2015, and PLN 1.112 billion revenue, a…
