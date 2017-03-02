Comarch Q4 profit up, revenue down

March 2, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed IT company Comarch had PLN 51.28 million attributable net profit in Q4, up by 18 percent y/y. Company’s revenue dropped by 7.6 percent to PLN 372.1 million y/y. For the full 2016 financial year, Comarch had PLN 72.3 million net profit, down from PLN 79.6 million in 2015, and PLN 1.112 billion revenue, a…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts