Comarch with a PLN 138 mln deal for court system software

October 22, 2017 Poland AM

Comarch Polska, part of the Comarch group, has signed a deal with the State Treasury represented by the Justice Minister to deliver and implement a digital registration system for court cases and their progress. The total value of the project is capped at PLN 137.8 million. Comarch Polska is the leader in the consortium contracted…

