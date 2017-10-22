Comarch with a PLN 138 mln deal for court system software

Comarch Polska, part of the Comarch group, has signed a deal with the State Treasury represented by the Justice Minister to deliver and implement a digital registration system for court cases and their progress. The total value of the project is capped at PLN 137.8 million. Comarch Polska is the leader in the consortium contracted…
Related Posts
-
Comarch with cheapest offer in tender fo...September 12, 2017
-
Comarch with PLN 5.96 mln Q2 net profit...September 3, 2017
-
Comarch opens office in TokyoJuly 27, 2017
-
Comarch with PLN 4.8 mln Q1 attributable...May 22, 2017