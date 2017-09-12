Comarch with cheapest offer in tender for ZUS IT systems

September 12, 2017 Poland AM

Software company Comarch has made the cheapest offer in the tender for the maintenance of ZUS IT systems with a bid of PLN 242 million. There were two other bids – one from Asseco at PLN 374 million and finally Atos at PLN 431 million. The budget for the work is PLN 374 million. ZUS’s…

