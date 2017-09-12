Comarch with cheapest offer in tender for ZUS IT systems

Software company Comarch has made the cheapest offer in the tender for the maintenance of ZUS IT systems with a bid of PLN 242 million. There were two other bids – one from Asseco at PLN 374 million and finally Atos at PLN 431 million. The budget for the work is PLN 374 million. ZUS’s…
