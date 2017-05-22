Comarch with PLN 4.8 mln Q1 attributable net profit

May 22, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed IT company Comarch had PLN 4.8 million attributable net profit in Q1, down by 32.9 percent y/y. EBIT amounted to PLN 11.3 million loss, down by 192 percent y/y, while revenues inched down by 0.4 percent to PLN 242.2 million. The EBIT result was boosted by PLN 9.7 million from the PLN gains on…

