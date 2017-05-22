Comarch with PLN 4.8 mln Q1 attributable net profit

WSE-listed IT company Comarch had PLN 4.8 million attributable net profit in Q1, down by 32.9 percent y/y. EBIT amounted to PLN 11.3 million loss, down by 192 percent y/y, while revenues inched down by 0.4 percent to PLN 242.2 million. The EBIT result was boosted by PLN 9.7 million from the PLN gains on…
Related Posts
-
A great revolution awaitsApril 21, 2017
-
Comarch Q4 profit up, revenue down...March 2, 2017
-
Comarch IT with better results for 2016...February 8, 2017
-
Comarch recognized for Latin American ac...November 17, 2016