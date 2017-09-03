Comarch with PLN 5.96 mln Q2 net profit

WSE-listed IT group Comarch recorded a PLN 5.96 million consolidated net profit in Q2, up by 6.8 percent y/y. EBIT pummeled by 69.6 percent to PLN 6.98 million. Revenues were up down by 8.9 percent to PLN 248.8 million. The figures were boosted by the result on financial operations at positive PLN 4.1 million vs….
