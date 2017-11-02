“Compact” offices in Bielany Business Point near Wrocław

Image: Megapolis

In response to growing office market trends including co-working and space sharing, investor Megapolis has introduced a new service in its Bielany Business Point office building in Bielany Wrocławskie near Wrocław that is called Compact Office and which enables tenants to lease small office units sized from 42 sqm to 86 sqm for short lengths of time. The units are located on the first story of the building with tenants also getting access to shared kitchen and conference space. The service is targeted at companies and teams of professionals that cannot afford regular rents or are not interested in signing long-term lease agreements. The five-floor Bielany Business Point building comprises 12,000 sqm of space. It features a BREEAM In-Use certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance at the “Very Good” level.