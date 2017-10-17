Companies looking for 50+ employees – Work Service

Image : Shutterstock

Nearly 23 percent of companies employ people over 50 years of age and have plans to increase employment in that age group within the next 12 months, according to a survey conducted by Work Service. Meanwhile 3.8 percent of companies don’t have people over 50 on their payroll but are planning on hiring them over the course of the next year.

As many as 63 percent of companies employ people over 50 and have no plans of changing the status quo in that regard, while 9.5 percent of the companies polled don’t have people over 50 on their staff and have no plans of employing them. One percent of companies surveyed said that they currently employ people over 50 but are planning on reducing the number of positions for the age group.

The growing interest in employees over 50 is “beneficial for both sides, as employers have found a way to offset the labor deficit in other age groups, and employees over 50 have better chances of finding a job than a few years ago,” said Andrzej Kubisiak, head of research at Work Service. “It is clear when you look at the GUS unemployment data. In Q2 2015 unemployment in the 55-64 group stood at 5.3 percent and currently it is 4 percent,” he added.