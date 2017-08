In the first half of this year, the companies waited 37.4 days on average for the VAT refunds. So far this year, the finance ministry returned PLN 37.84 billion. The longest wait was in April, 41.04 days, and the shortest in May – 16.98 days. Entrepreneurs filled over 689k VAT return declarations, while revenue from the tax stood at PLN 80.02 billion at end-June.