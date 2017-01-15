Competition open for grants for health care businesses in Podlaskie region

PLN 100 million will be made available to entrepreneurs in the healthcare sector who have ideas to improve the health infrastructure – or can supply health care institutions with needed equipment – in Podlaskie voivodeship, the Marshal’s Office of Podlaskie announced in a press release on Saturday. The funds are made available as part of…
Related Posts
-
Budimex with three road contracts in Bia...November 28, 2016
-
Law on free medicine for seniors comes i...September 1, 2016
-
Neuca acquires Migmed Centrum Medyczne...July 8, 2016
-
Sejm allocates PLN 125 mln for free medi...March 18, 2016