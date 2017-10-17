Construction firms’ revenues increase 2% y/y in H1, their financial situation could worsen – Deloitte

Ten biggest construction companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange have recorded a 2 percent increase year-on-year in revenue in the first six months of 2017, Deloitte stated in a recent report. Budimex, the largest construction firm in Poland, saw revenue increase of 12 percent to a level of PLN 2.7 billion. According to Deloitte’s…
