Construction on Angel River project in Wrocław reaches ground level

Developer Angel Poland Group has recently celebrated the end of construction of the underground part of its Angel River upscale residential project in Wrocław. Builder Karmar is the general contractor of the scheme, which is expected to contribute to the revitalization of the Przedmieście Oławskie area of the city. The development will comprise two buildings, standing 17 and nine storeys tall, which will offer a total of 341 apartments. More than 65 percent of them have already been sold, according to Ron Ben Shahar, partner at Angel Poland Group. The Angel River investment is valued at PLN 110 million and scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of next year.