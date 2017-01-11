HB Reavis unveils design of Poland’s tallest skyscraper

Developer HB Reavis has officially announced the launching of the construction work on, and presented the architectural vision for its Varso office project in downtown Warsaw, which will include the tallest building in Poland and one of the tallest office skyscrapers in Europe. The huge complex will be located just across the street from the Złote Tarasy shopping mall and close to the Polish capital’s main railway station, with which it will be connected through an underground passage. The scheme will comprise three buildings – a 310 meter tower (including an 80 meter spire) and two lower buildings, standing 90 meters and 81 meters tall. In total, the development will offer approximately 140,000 sqm of leasable space. The skyscraper has been designed by the renowned Foster + Partners architectural studio, while the designs of the lower buildings have been provided by Poland’s HRA (Hermanowicz Rewski Architekci) architects. HB Reavis Construction is acting as the general contractor for the investment, which is expected to feature a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance, and is scheduled for completion in 2020. According to Stanislav Frnka, the CEO of HB Reavis Poland, the total value of the Varso project amounts to around €0.5 billion.