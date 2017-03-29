Consultations on capital pension system reform will launch in Q2

Poland will send draft legislation on revamping of its capital pension savings system to consultations in Q2, the Social Dialogue Council wrote in a statement. “The complete set of bills implementing the changes, concerning both capital pension plans and changes to private pension funds OFE system, is ready,” state-run development fund PFR head Paweł Borys…
