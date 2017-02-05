Consumer bankruptcies increased twofold in 2016

As many as 4,450 people have filed for consumer bankruptcy in 2016, up from 2,113 in 2015, according to data released by BIG InfoMonitor. The value of an average debt was PLN 180,876 last year, a drop from PLN 230,709 recorded in 2015. In 2015, the Polish law on personal bankruptcies was amended making it…
