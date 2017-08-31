Contractor selected for new convenience shopping center in Warsaw

Image: Vis ả Vis

RM 1, a special-purpose vehicle owned by investors Capital Park and Real Management, has selected construction company Erbud as the general contractor of the planned Vis ả Vis convenience shopping center project in southern Warsaw. Construction work on the scheme, which will be located on ul. Przyczółkowa in the Wilanów district, is expected to launch in the coming days and finish in Q3 2018. The development will comprise 4,300 sqm of leasable space and house from 22 to 25 commercial units with BOIG acting as the leasing agent.