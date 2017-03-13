Cornerstone laid for Granaria mixed-use project in Gdańsk

A cornerstone-laying ceremony has recently been held at the construction site of the Granaria mixed-use project in Gdańsk, which will involve the development of a total of approximately 60,000 sqm of office, retail and residential space, as well as a 13,700 sqm, Holiday Inn-branded hotel with 236 rooms. The scheme is being developed by Granaria Development Gdańsk, a consortium of Immobel and Multibud, in cooperation with UBM Polska (which is responsible for the hotel part of the investment) and the City of Gdańsk. The first phase of the project, which will consist of a residential and retail complex and the hotel, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018, while the whole development is expected to be ready five years later.