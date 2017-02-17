Cornerstone laid for .KTW offices in Katowice

Investor TDJ Estate has recently held the cornerstone laying ceremony at the construction site of the .KTW I office project in downtown Katowice, which will be located just next to the city’s iconic Spodek building. Builder Strabag is acting as the general contractor for the scheme, which is scheduled for completion in June next year. “The construction process is proceeding according to schedule,” said Maciej Wójcik, the president of the management board at TDJ Estate. The .KTW I building will feature 14 floors, each of which will comprise 1,480 sqm of space. To date, more than 6,000 sqm has been leased in the building. When fully developed, the .KTW complex will comprise two buildings connected by a three-floor underground parking lot.