Cornerstone laid for Mennica Legacy Tower offices in Warsaw

Developer Golub GetHouse has held a cornerstone-laying ceremony at the construction site of the Mennica Legacy Tower office project, which it is currently developing, in cooperation with Mennica Polska, in the Wola district of Warsaw. Builder Warbud is the general contractor of the scheme, which is scheduled for completion in Q4 2018 (lower building) and Q3 2019 (skyscraper). The Mennica Legacy Tower development will offer a total of 65,630 sqm of leasable space, including 4,500 sqm of retail and service area. It was designed by the Chicago-based Goettsch Partners architectural studio, with Epstein architects acting as the studio’s local partner on the project. The scheme is expected to feature a BREEAM certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance.