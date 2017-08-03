Cornerstone laid for Platan mall extension in Zabrze

Investor Rockcastle and general contractor CFE Polska have held a cornerstone-laying ceremony at the construction site of a new part of the Platan shopping center in Zabrze in Silesia. Opened in 2003, the mall currently comprises 31,000 sqm of space and houses almost 80 stores and points of service. Due to the extension project, which is scheduled for completion in the autumn of next year and whose value is estimated at approximately €40 million, Platan will get an additional 11,000 sqm of leasable space and the number of units in it will increase to around 120.