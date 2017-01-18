CPI to acquire Ogrody shopping center in Elbląg

Real estate company CPI Property Group has signed a framework agreement for the purchase of a portfolio of retail assets located in Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Romania from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors. The assets comprise a total of approximately 265,000 sqm of leasable space and include the Ogrody shopping center in Elbląg in north-eastern Poland. The transaction, whose value is yet to be disclosed, is still subject to antitrust approval in Czechia and Hungary and is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of this year. “This transaction, which might be the region’s largest real estate deal of the year, signifies yet another milestone for CPI Property Group that underscores our ability to deliver exceptional transactions within the current competitive environment,” said Martin Němeček, the CEO of CPI Property Group.