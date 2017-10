Image: JLL

Advisory company Crowe Horwath has renewed its lease agreement for nearly 2,500 sqm of office space in the Crown Tower building in Warsaw. The tenant, who was represented by JLL in the lease negotiations, has also leased an additional 500 sqm in the property. Crown Tower is located in the Wola district of the Polish capital and comprises almost 8,500 sqm of office space. The building is owned by Immofinanz.