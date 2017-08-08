Crown Square building in Warsaw fully leased out

Image: Savills/M. Gorgolewski
Real estate services firm Savills has completed the process of commercializing the Crown Square office building in Warsaw. Sports betting solutions provider Sportradar Polska and publishing house Mediaplanet have leased around 280 sqm and almost 200 sqm of space in the building respectively. Located in the quickly developing Rondo Daszyńskiego area of the Wola district of the Polish capital, Crown Square offers 16,000 sqm of leasable space with its tenants including Nike, Oracle Poland, MicroStrategy and Signal Iduna. The property is managed by Invesco Real Estate.