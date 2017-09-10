CS Group files IPO prospectus

September 10, 2017 Poland AM

Online marketing company CS Group filed an IPO prospectus to the Financial Supervision Authority KNF and hopes to be floated on the WSE in Q4 2017, or Q1 2018, the company said in a market filing. “We hope we will soon become a public company, which will strengthen our position in the online marketing market…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts