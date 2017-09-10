CS Group files IPO prospectus

Online marketing company CS Group filed an IPO prospectus to the Financial Supervision Authority KNF and hopes to be floated on the WSE in Q4 2017, or Q1 2018, the company said in a market filing. “We hope we will soon become a public company, which will strengthen our position in the online marketing market…
