Current account deficit stood at PLN 100 million in August, against a market consensus of a PLN 641.1 million deficit, NBP stated. Exports increased by 11 percent y/y (market consensus – 11.8 percent), while imports grew by 6.7 percent y/y (market consensus – 11.7 percent). In August Poles exported PLN 15.682 billion worth of goods….
