Cushman & Wakefield opens Lublin office

Image: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has opened a new regional office in Poland, which is located in the south-eastern city of Lublin. The company is the first global real estate services firm to have established its presence in the region. The new office of C&W, which earlier entered the regional markets of Kraków, Wrocław, the Tri-city, Katowice, Łódź and Poznań, is located in Lublin’s Zana Office II building. The company sees more and more demand for advisory services in the Lublin office property market, which is mainly generated by companies from the BPO, SSC and IT sectors. “As the BSS sector is expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace in smaller cities with a large labour pool, we intend to further expand beyond the core Polish regional cities,” said Krzysztof Misiak, partner, head of regional cities, at Cushman & Wakefield.