CVC Capital Partners to acquire Żabka

Investment fund CVC Capital Partners will buy the convenience store chain Żabka from Mid Europa Partners. “”Żabka is the clear market leader in the modern convenience segment, with a high-quality business model and a talented leadership team. We look forward to working with the management as we continue to capitalise on growing market opportunities, enhance…
Related Posts
-
Two bidders for ŻabkaFebruary 8, 2017
-
PKN Orlen and Lotos to take over Żabka? ...September 27, 2016
-
Eurocash keen on Żabka in order to overt...June 29, 2016
-
EBRD to acquire stake in PKP Energetyka...September 28, 2015