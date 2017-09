Image: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has revealed it was appointed in June this year as the manager of 18 commercial properties across Poland, which are owned by German investor Deka Immobilien and comprise a total of more than 473,000 sqm of space. The portfolio comprises twelve office buildings, three warehouse buildings, two hotel buildings and one hotel and office building. It includes such buildings as Atrium One, IBC and North Gate in Warsaw, and Andel’s Hotel in Kraków.