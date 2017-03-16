Cyfrowy Polsat beats profit consensus

March 16, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed media group Cyfrowy Polsat, had PLN 349.9 million attributable net profit in Q4, beating the PLN 226.7 million consensus. The difference comes from the deferred tax asset which boosted the result by PLN 104 million. EBITDA grew by 2.4 percent y/y to PLN 902.3 million. Revenues were down by 2.9 percent y/y to POLN…

