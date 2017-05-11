Cyfrowy Polsat Q1 results above expectations

WSE-listed media group Cyfrowy Polsat, had PLN 279.4 million attributable net profit in Q2, crushing the PLN 181.6 million consensus, and up by 59.2 percent y/y. EBITDA grew by 9.8 percent y/y to PLN 929.5 million. Revenues were up to PLN 2.38 billion. Net profit increased mainly due foreign exchange gains resulting from the decrease…
Related Posts
-
Cyfrowy Polsat beats profit consensus...March 16, 2017
-
Polsat hit with PLN 40 million fine...February 1, 2017
-
EBRD sells 15.8 million shares in Cyfrow...January 17, 2017
-
Cyfrowy Polsat net profit at PLN 237.7 m...August 25, 2016