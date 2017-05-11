Cyfrowy Polsat Q1 results above expectations

May 11, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed media group Cyfrowy Polsat, had PLN 279.4 million attributable net profit in Q2, crushing the PLN 181.6 million consensus, and up by 59.2 percent y/y. EBITDA grew by 9.8 percent y/y to PLN 929.5 million. Revenues were up to PLN 2.38 billion. Net profit increased mainly due foreign exchange gains resulting from the decrease…

