Cyfrowy Polsat with PLN 291.2 mln Q2 net profit

August 24, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed media group Cyfrowy Polsat net profit amounted to PLN 291.2 million in Q2, below the PLN 238 million market consensus. Revenues amounted to PLN 2.47 billion, up by 1.1 percent. Analysts surveyed by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) expected a PLN 2.44 billion in revenues. EBITDA amounted to PLN 963.7 million, up by 3.1…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts