Czarnecki sells his stake in LC Corp

September 19, 2017 Poland AM

The majority shareholder of WSE-listed real estate developer LC Corp, Leszek Czarnecki, together with units controlled by him sold a 51.7 percent stake in the company, the company said in a market filing. After the sale, Czarnecki has no stake in LC Corp. Last week, the consortium set the sale price of the shares at…

