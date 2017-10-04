Daily sales down 10.7% in August

October 4, 2017 Poland AM

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 10.7 percent y/y to 665,627copies in August, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper continues to be tabloid Fakt with 253,211 copies sold daily on average (6.3 percent drop y/y and 0.3 percent m/m increase), followed by another…

