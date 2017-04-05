Daily sales down 11.5% in February

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 11.48 percent to 730,800 copies, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper was tabloid Fakt with 279,933 copies sold daily on average (9,25 percent loss y/y and 0.05 percent growth m/m), followed by Gazeta Wyborcza – 134,799 (21.9…
