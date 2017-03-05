Daily sales down 12.8% in January

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 12.8 percent to 745,600 copies, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper was tabloid Fakt with 279,780 copies sold daily on average (11,2 percent loss y/y and 2.6 percent growth m/m), followed by another tabloid Super Express with…
