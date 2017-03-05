Daily sales down 12.8% in January

March 5, 2017 Poland AM

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 12.8 percent to 745,600 copies, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper was tabloid Fakt with 279,780 copies sold daily on average (11,2 percent loss y/y and 2.6 percent growth m/m), followed by another tabloid Super Express with…

