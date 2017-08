The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 7.8 percent to 693,703 copies in June, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper was tabloid Fakt with 260 021 copies sold daily on average (3.7 percent y/y drop and 0.13 percent m/m increase), followed by another tabloid…



