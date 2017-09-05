Daily sales down 9.9% in July

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 9.9 percent to 681,657copies in July, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper continues to be tabloid Fakt with 252,576 copies sold daily on average (5.2 percent y/y and 2.9 percent m/m drop), followed by another tabloid Super…
Related Posts
-
Daily sales down 7.8% in JuneAugust 3, 2017
-
Daily sales down 9.7% in MayJuly 5, 2017
-
Daily sales down 10.3% in April...June 5, 2017
-
Daily sales down 9.65% in March...May 8, 2017