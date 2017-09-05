Daily sales down 9.9% in July

September 5, 2017 Poland AM

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 9.9 percent to 681,657copies in July, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper continues to be tabloid Fakt with 252,576 copies sold daily on average (5.2 percent y/y and 2.9 percent m/m drop), followed by another tabloid Super…

