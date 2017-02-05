Daily sales down 9.95% in December

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 9.95 percent to 746,400 copies, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper was tabloid Fakt with 272,650 copies sold daily on average (10,12 percent loss y/y and 1.45 percent growth m/m), followed by Gazeta Wyborcza – 148,753 (17.34…
