Daily sales down 9.95% in December

February 5, 2017 Poland AM

The sales of Polish daily newspapers has dropped by 9.95 percent to 746,400 copies, according to data by The Association of Control of Press Distribution (ZDKP). The top-selling newspaper was tabloid Fakt with 272,650 copies sold daily on average (10,12 percent loss y/y and 1.45 percent growth m/m), followed by Gazeta Wyborcza – 148,753 (17.34…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts