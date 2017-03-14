Defense Ministry extends helicopter tender

Poland’s Defense Ministry has extended the deadline for the helicopter tender by two weeks, until March 27. The ministry said that one of the potential bidders asked for the extension and the government decided to grant it, rather than excluding the bidder. According to the organizers, the postmonement won’t affect the deliveries. Back in February,…
