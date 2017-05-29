Dekada Grójec convenience shopping center to grow by 3,000 sqm

Developer Dekada is to add an additional 3,000 sqm of GLA to its eponymous convenience shopping center in Grójec in Mazowieckie voivodship. The mall currently offers 5,700 sqm of leasable space. The new space will accommodate tenants including household goods retailer Jysk, which has leased 1,180 sqm in Dekada Grójec, and sporting goods retailer Martes Sport that is already present in the center but has decided to open a larger store there. BOIG Property Consulting is responsible for the commercialization of the mall.