Dekada Konin commercialization proceeding apace

Image: Dekada

Developer Dekada has revealed that the eponymous retail project, which the company is now developing in cooperation with PKP subsidiary Xcity Investment in Konin in central Poland has already been 80 percent leased out. BOIG Property Consulting is the leasing agent of the scheme whose tenants will include CCC, Martes Sport, Pepco and RTV Euro AGD. Scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2019, the Dekada Konin investment will involve the development of a 6,000-sqm strip mall integrated with a new railway station and a bus station. There are currently eleven operating Dekada-branded shopping centers across Poland with Dekada working on new schemes in locations including Nysa and Mińsk Mazowiecki.