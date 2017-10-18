Dekada Konin project to be launched in H1 2018

Image: BOIG Property Consulting

Developer Dekada has announced that construction work on the planned Dekada Konin transport and retail project in Konin in central Poland will launch in the first half of next year. The scheme, which the company will build with two partners – PKP and its subsidiary Xcity Investment – will involve the development of new railway and bus stations and a strip mall connecting both buildings. In total, the development, which is to be completed in H1 2019, will comprise approximately 6,000 sqm of space. The retail space in Dekada Konin has already been 80 percent leased out with BOIG Property Consulting acting as the leasing agent. The portfolio of Dekada currently comprises four operating integrated transport and retail projects – in Nowy Targ, Myślenice, Brodnica and Ciechanów. The company plans to develop (also in cooperation with PKP and Xcity Investment) a scheme of this kind in Mińsk Mazowiecki.