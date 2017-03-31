Dekada shopping center opens for business in Ciechanów

Developer Dekada has opened its eleventh Dekada-branded convenience shopping center project, which is located in Ciechanów and is integrated with the city’s bus station. The scheme offers 2,200 sqm of leasable space, with its largest tenants including RTV Euro AGD, Smyk, Martes Sport and Rossmann. Dekada-branded malls were previously opened in Brodnica, Grójec, Kraków, Myślenice, Nowy Targ, Olsztyn, Sieradz, Skierniewice, Żyrardów and Malbork. The chain is expected to eventually comprise at least 20 convenience shopping centers across Poland. Dekada malls are now being planned for cities including Nysa, Konin and Mińsk Mazowiecki.
