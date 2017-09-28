Dekada Skierniewice mall to be extended

Image: Dekada

The municipal authorities of Skierniewice in central Poland earlier this year adopted a new zoning plan, which allows for the extension of the Dekada convenience shopping center in the city. Developer Dekada plans to develop an additional 8,250 sqm of retail area and a two-floor underground parking lot with spaces for approximately 280 vehicles in the location. “We are planning to launch construction work in the second half of 2018 and to finish it at the beginning of 2020,” said Aleksander Walczak, the management board president at Dekada. Opened in 2011, the Dekada shopping center today comprises 3,400 sqm of GLA. The mall is being commercialized by BOIG Property Consulting. There are currently eleven operating Dekada-branded shopping centers across Poland with Dekada working on new schemes in locations including Nysa, Konin and Mińsk Mazowiecki.