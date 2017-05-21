Demand for coal won’t change till 2030 – Tchórzewski

The demand for coal in Poland will remain at the same levels till 2030, energy minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said. “The production level we currently have may stay the same, if only coal mines manage, but to 2030 demand for coal in Poland won’t decline if we are to cover demand for electrical energy,” he said….



