Demand for coal won’t change till 2030 – Tchórzewski

The demand for coal in Poland will remain at the same levels till 2030, energy minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said. “The production level we currently have may stay the same, if only coal mines manage, but to 2030 demand for coal in Poland won’t decline if we are to cover demand for electrical energy,” he said….
Related Posts
-
Tchórzewski: Decision whether to build n...May 21, 2017
-
Poland launches yellow card procedure to...May 14, 2017
-
Poland won’t be able to meet EU ta...May 10, 2017
-
Tchórzewski: Poland needs nuclear power ...March 6, 2017