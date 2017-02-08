Demand for housing loans soars 41.5% y/y in January

Demand for housing loans in the Polish banking sector grew by 41.5 percent year-on-year in January, while demand for consumer loans increased only marginally, by 0.7 percent y/y, Poland’s credit information bureau BIK estimated. The strong increase of demand for housing loans was related to the housing support scheme MdM as clients rushed to file…
