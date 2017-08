According to data gathered by the credit information bureau BIK, the demand for housing loans in the Polish banking sector increased by 23.6 percent y/y in June. Overall, there were 31.3k mortgage applications filed in July with the average amount of loan amounting to PLN 232.8k and was higher by 6.5 percent y/y, BIK said in its report.

The data excludes loan applications exceeding PLN 1 million in value.