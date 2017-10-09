Demand for housing loans up by 3.1% in September– BIK

According to data gathered by the credit information bureau BIK, the demand for housing loans in the Polish banking sector increased by 3.1 percent y/y in September. The average value of loan application amounted to PLN 234k and was higher by 5.5 percent y/y. The data excludes loan applications exceeding PLN 1 million in value.

“September is another month when the demand for mortgages is slowing down. While in June and July, the demand exceeded 20 percent, in August it fell to 7.4 percent, and now it dropped even further,” BIK said in its report.