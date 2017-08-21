Dentons leases 5,600 sqm in Elektrownia Powiśle in Warsaw

Image: JLL

Law firm Dentons has leased approximately 5,600 sqm of office space in the Elektrownia Powiśle mixed-use complex, which a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners and White Star Real Estate are now developing in the Powiśle area of downtown Warsaw. The tenant, who was advised by JLL during the negotiations process, will move into its new premises in 2019. Located close to the Copernicus Science Centre and the University of Warsaw Library, the Elektrownia Powiśle complex will comprise 23,000 sqm of office space, 15,500 sqm of retail space, 6,000 sqm of residential space and 5,500 sqm of hotel space.